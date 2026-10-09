IRGC announces strike on tanker in the Strait of Hormuz

The naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of Iran's armed forces) reported a strike on a large vessel carrying liquefied gas that was attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Several hours ago, the large-tonnage tanker for transporting liquefied gas MT Sunshine <...> was struck while attempting to pass along an illegal route in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz," says the statement cited by the IRNA agency.