Trump says Washington is in contact with the Houthis

The United States is in contact with Yemen's Houthi rebel movement "Ansar Allah."

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by U.S. President Donald Trump in a conversation with journalists at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, as he returned from the state of Tennessee to the White House.

"We have established contacts with the Houthis, and we'll see what happens next. But what they did was very bad," he said, commenting on the strikes on Saudi Arabia.

At the same time, in his opinion, the kingdom has the right to defend itself in such cases.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation stated that at least 12 people, including an American citizen, were killed in the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and another 309 were injured.