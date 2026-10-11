Monitoring begins on school uniform rules in state schools

Monitoring has begun on how uniform dress requirements are applied in state general education institutions.

The checks will cover compliance with the single school uniform requirements set for students by the relevant decisions of the Cabinet of Ministers, according to the statement. They will also look at how teaching staff observe dress rules matching the nature of pedagogical work and the business environment.

Oversight of the rules on uniform dress at education institutions rests with school management, the statement said. Related questions are discussed and settled by pedagogical councils.

Ensuring that pupils attend classes in the established school uniform is the direct responsibility of parents.

The requirements are intended to create a disciplined, orderly and equal learning environment at education institutions.