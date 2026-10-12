Media: Trump considering dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Greece

U.S. President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio are considering removing Kimberly Guilfoyle from her post as the American ambassador to Greece amid reports of her alleged inappropriate behavior.

1news.az informs, citing the Associated Press, that this was disclosed by the agency's sources.

According to them, Trump and Rubio are extremely outraged by the reports that have emerged about the diplomat's behavior.

A decision on Guilfoyle's continued service is expected to be made within a week after Columbus Day, which is marked in the U.S. on October 12.