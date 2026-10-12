 Franghiz Alizadeh: A unified school uniform will unite children and help eradicate bullying | 1news.az
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Franghiz Alizadeh: A unified school uniform will unite children and help eradicate bullying

Faiqa Mammadova12:05 - Today
Franghiz Alizadeh: A unified school uniform will unite children and help eradicate bullying

"It seems to me that this is a very good innovation, because children should not differ according to their parents' wealth or taste. They are supposed to wear a single uniform, to feel a sense of community and to be proud that they study in a particular school and class. Together they make up a single society, held together by their teachers."

This idea was expressed by the chairperson of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, Franghiz Alizadeh, in a comment for 1news.az, speaking about the introduction of a unified school uniform.

She also noted that in the 1950s students also wore a uniform, and no complaints or objections from parents and children ever arose.

"It seems to me that this is very disciplining and will unite all the kids who study at school," she added.

Franghiz Alizadeh also touched upon the issue that differing school clothing sometimes leads to bullying among children. This is a very unpleasant phenomenon.

"Unfortunately, these days this happens all over the world, not only in Azerbaijan, but I think that in Azerbaijan we will overcome these difficulties, because on the whole our society is healthy, we live by the ideas of victory, we have optimistic views on life, and these unpleasant phenomena should gradually disappear from our society, from the life of our schools. I very much hope for this. I think that gradually, if there is a single uniform, if there are healthy relationships between children, between teachers and children, between parents and the school, all of this will help gradually overcome these obstacles," she concluded.

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