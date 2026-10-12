Visa issuance to European Union countries is being tightened for Russian citizens

The European Union plans to discuss several visa restrictions for Russians, in particular, the introduction of visas with limited territorial validity for citizens of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST).

"According to the preliminary agenda CM 4357/26 published by the Council of the EU on October 7, the working group on visa issues will consider three topics related to Russia: the issuance of visas with limited territorial validity (LTV), Germany's initiative to form a unified restrictive approach to issuing visas to Russians, and the application of the visa provisions of the 21st package of sanctions," the statement said.

Source: TASS