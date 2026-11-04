 Azerbaijan to create a National Action Plan to combat air pollution | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan to create a National Action Plan to combat air pollution

1news Staff16:15 - Today
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Azerbaijan to create a National Action Plan to combat air pollution

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order "On measures to strengthen the fight against air pollution."

According to Report, the State Commission on Climate Change and Air Protection has been instructed, in order to ensure systematic and coordinated measures to prevent pollution and improve air quality, to develop and submit to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan by November 1, 2027, a draft of the "National Action Plan to Combat Air Pollution in the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2028-2035."

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