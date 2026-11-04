 King of Saudi Arabia congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day | 1news.az
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King of Saudi Arabia congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

1news Staff16:25 - Today
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King of Saudi Arabia congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Victory Day

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

In the message, the monarch, on behalf of the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia, conveyed his most sincere congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of Victory Day and the Day of the State Flag of Azerbaijan, wishing the head of state good health and happiness, and the Azerbaijani people further prosperity and progress.

The letter particularly emphasizes the exceptional importance of the fraternal and partnership ties between the two countries, and also expresses a commitment to further expanding and strengthening bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

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