Kamaladdin Heydarov meets with Russia's emergency situations minister - PHOTO - VIDEO

Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, met with a delegation led by the Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Colonel General Alexander Kurenkov, who is visiting our country in connection with the holding in Baku of the 21st World Men's Championship and the 12th World Women's Championship in firefighting and rescue sport.

As reported by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Minister Kamaladdin Heydarov warmly welcomed the guests, thanked them for participating in the world championship, and emphasized the significance of holding this prestigious international sporting event in Azerbaijan. He expressed confidence that the competitions will contribute to strengthening professional ties between rescuers of the member countries of the International Sports Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, to the exchange of experience, and to the development of firefighting and rescue sport.

Touching upon the progressive development of the multifaceted relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, the minister noted the successful cooperation of the relevant agencies of the two countries in the field of combating emergency situations. He spoke about the successful interaction in the field of increasing the level of preparedness for emergency situations, including the training of professional personnel, scientific and methodological cooperation, the prompt exchange of information, and other areas. The minister expressed confidence that this visit will make an important contribution to the expansion of bilateral ties.

In this regard, the importance of the Plan of Joint Measures signed within the framework of the meeting was emphasized from the point of view of developing mutually beneficial relations and expanding the exchange of experience in various fields.

The Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Alexander Kurenkov, expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and noted the high level of organization of the world championship in firefighting and rescue sport in Baku.

Alexander Kurenkov expressed satisfaction with the current level of interaction between the two ministries, based on close cooperation and mutual trust between Azerbaijan and Russia. He also expressed confidence that the negotiations and exchange of views held during the visit, as well as the signed Plan of Joint Measures, will give additional impetus to the expansion of cooperation and the implementation of new joint initiatives.

During the meeting, a thorough exchange of views took place on issues of mutual interest.

Then the "Plan of Joint Measures between the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters for 2027-2029" was signed.

The document was signed by the Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and the Minister of the Russian Federation for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters, Colonel General Alexander Kurenkov.