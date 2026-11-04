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Estonian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan in late November

1news Staff18:45 - 04 / 11 / 2026
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Estonian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan in late November

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will visit Azerbaijan in late November to take part in the official opening ceremony of the country's new embassy in Baku.

According to Report, this was stated by Margus Tsahkna.

"The strengthening of our partnership is confirmed, among other things, by Estonia's new embassy in Baku, which I have the honor of officially opening at the end of this month," the foreign minister said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan is an important partner for Estonia in the South Caucasus.

"In recent years, our relations have strengthened significantly, and we are consistently expanding cooperation in the areas of digitalization, trade, green technologies, and logistics," Tsahkna said.

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