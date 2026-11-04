The first entrant in the Eurovision 2027 contest has been chosen

Cyprus is the first of the participating countries to name the performer who will represent it at the Eurovision Song Contest 2027.

He is the Greek singer George Perris, 1news.az reports, citing the official website of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The performer was chosen following an assessment organized by the Cypriot broadcaster CyBC with the participation of national and international expert panels.

The song Perris will perform at the contest has yet to be chosen. The Cypriot broadcaster has opened a call for original compositions from composers, lyricists and songwriters, both from Cyprus and from other countries. Entries are accepted until Dec. 13.

The compositions that pass the selection will be presented in a special television broadcast. The winner will be determined by a vote of viewers and a professional jury, each side holding 50% of the votes.

George Perris is a Greek singer who performs in several languages. Over his career he has worked with such well-known artists as Michel Legrand, Lara Fabian, Placido Domingo, Tina Arena and Mario Frangoulis.

In December 2021, George Perris was chosen by the American Recording Academy to take part in the Global Spin series, devoted to well-known performers from around the world. The singer is also a UNICEF goodwill ambassador and works on countering violence against children. France's Ministry of Culture has made him a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters.

The 71st Eurovision Song Contest will be held in 2027 in the Bulgarian city of Burgas.

Read also:

Ужесточены требования к участникам конкурса «Евровидение-2027»

Официально подтверждено участие Азербайджана в «Евровидении-2027» - ФОТО