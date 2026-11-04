Pakistan's president congratulates his Azerbaijani counterpart on Victory Day

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has sent a congratulatory message to Azerbaijan's leader Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day.

The text of the message was published on the official website of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"This historic event embodies the dedication, resilience, and unity of the Azerbaijani people, demonstrated in the struggle to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of their homeland. The significant achievements in the restoration and development of the liberated territories demonstrate Azerbaijan's firm commitment to ensuring a peaceful and prosperous future for its people," Zardari noted.

He emphasized that Pakistan highly values its long-standing fraternal ties with Azerbaijan, based on mutual trust, shared values, and unwavering support for each other.

"I am convinced that as our cooperation expands in various fields, and as we work together to achieve common goals such as regional peace, stability, and prosperity, the bonds of friendship and brotherhood between our countries will continue to strengthen," the message reads.