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U.S. Congresswoman calls for Trump's impeachment after Democrats' success

1news Staff15:10 - Today
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U.S. Congresswoman calls for Trump's impeachment after Democrats' success

U.S. House of Representatives member Summer Lee (Democrat, from the state of Pennsylvania) said after the Democratic Party's success in the midterm elections that she is seeking to secure the impeachment of American President Donald Trump.

"I want to start at the very top — with Donald Trump. And then move on to everyone who is involved, who allowed him to do what he did, or acted in concert with him, taking part in illegal activity," the lawmaker told the newspaper Politico, answering a question about possible impeachment.

As the publication notes, back in the summer Congressman Jamie Raskin (Democrat, from the state of Maryland) said that he does not rule out the possibility of removing the president from power.

But despite the politicians' statements, the Democratic Party will not be able to obtain a qualified majority of votes in the Senate and carry out an impeachment, Politico believes.

Earlier, American political scientist Dimitri Simes told TASS that removing the U.S. president from power after the congressional elections remains an unlikely scenario. According to the analyst's assessment, "the Republicans will be able to block any attempts to remove Trump from the White House."

Midterm elections were held in the United States on November 3. Americans elected 35 of the 100 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives of Congress. Gubernatorial elections were also held in 36 states. According to the latest estimates of American media, the Democrats are winning a majority of seats in both chambers of the legislature, which will begin work in its new composition on January 3, 2027. Currently, the majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate belongs to the Republicans.

Source: TASS

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