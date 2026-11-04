Khamenei warns of a broader response in the event of U.S. aggression

Tehran's response, should U.S. aggression be repeated, will take on "a far broader scale."

This was stated in a message from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on the occasion of the National Day of Struggle Against Global Imperialism.

"Iran's establishment of control over the Strait of Hormuz and the destruction of American military bases in the countries of the region were a response to the aggression and crimes of the United States during the third imposed war," the message says. According to Khamenei, Tehran's actions are also part of the struggle against imperialism that Iran is waging on its own initiative in the region. He warned that, should the aggression be repeated, this struggle "will take on a far broader scale."

According to Khamenei, the events in the Persian Gulf, especially in the Strait of Hormuz, have dispelled "the myth of the invincibility of the United States." He also stated that those who count on ending U.S. hostility toward the Iranian people through concessions to Washington "are deeply mistaken."

Source: TASS