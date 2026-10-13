Schools in Germany's Oschersleben cancel classes over shooting threat

Several schools in the German town of Oschersleben have canceled in-person classes due to an anonymous mass shooting threat, German media reported citing police.

The exact number of closed schools was not specified.

According to law enforcement, the threat appeared in a parents' chat on Monday evening. As a safety precaution, a number of schools switched to distance learning and offered emergency childcare assistance.

The schools are expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday.

In addition, police are increasing their presence outside schools and kindergartens.