 President of Laos visits Alley of Honor - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

President of Laos visits Alley of Honor - PHOTO

1news Staff15:05 - Today
President of Laos visits Alley of Honor - PHOTO

On October 13, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor.

As AZERTAC reports, the President of Laos laid a wreath at the grave of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, founder of the modern independent state Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his bright memory with respect.

President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith also visited the grave of the outstanding ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa khanum Aliyeva and laid flowers at the grave.

Share:
256

In focus

President's Diary

An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Politics

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

President's Diary

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Laos delivered press statements - PHOTO

Politics

President of Laos visits Alley of Honor - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Saudi Arabia

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

Saakashvili calls Baku's decision on school uniforms a courageous step

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Putin and Aliyev left the meeting hall together at the end of the Caspian summit

Pashinyan: Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has become a fact

Turkish power grid delegation visits Yerevan to discuss Gyumri-Kars line

Latest news

President of Laos visits Alley of Honor - PHOTO

Today, 15:05

Azerbaijan's first patient to undergo a heart transplant from a deceased donor has died - PHOTO

Today, 14:55

In Cambodia, 26 people killed in road accidents

Today, 14:52

Armenian opposition says millions spent on COP-17

Today, 14:45

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Saudi Arabia

Today, 14:30

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

Today, 14:20

An official dinner was hosted on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev in honor of the President of Laos - PHOTO

Today, 14:10

Saakashvili calls Baku's decision on school uniforms a courageous step

Today, 14:05

Schools in Germany's Oschersleben cancel classes over shooting threat

Today, 13:36

Azerbaijan proposes creating an Institute of Azerbaijanism

Today, 13:08

Lukashenko explains why Belarus is preparing for war

Today, 13:05

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Laos delivered press statements - PHOTO

Today, 12:48

Azerbaijan and Laos adopted Joint Statement and exchanged documents - PHOTO

Today, 12:25

Milli Majlis ratifies memorandum with the UN on climate

Today, 12:10

Politico: Trump may cut off Starlink for Ukraine

Today, 11:52

President Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Laos

Today, 11:35

Discussion of 13 issues begins in the Milli Majlis

Today, 11:30

Nigar Arpadarai: The issue of hijab in schools is not a matter of education or freedom of choice

Today, 11:25

AZAL closes first nine months with growth in performance indicators and international awards

Today, 11:15

Trump posted a made-up quote by actor Washington praising him - PHOTO

Today, 11:15
All news