President of Laos visits Alley of Honor - PHOTO

On October 13, President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Thongloun Sisoulith, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honor.

As AZERTAC reports, the President of Laos laid a wreath at the grave of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, founder of the modern independent state Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his bright memory with respect.

President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith also visited the grave of the outstanding ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa khanum Aliyeva and laid flowers at the grave.