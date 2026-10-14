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Trump promises Americans $5,000 each if Republicans win the elections

1news Staff08:40 - Today
Trump promises Americans $5,000 each if Republicans win the elections

The U.S. faces a new Great Depression if the Democrats win the November midterm elections to Congress.

American leader Donald Trump made the statement.

"If the Democrats win, you will get an economic depression in the spirit of 1929," he warned, speaking before supporters in the state of Alaska. In the event of a Republican victory, Trump promised that Americans would receive "$5,000 each in their pockets and unprecedented economic successes."

The Great Depression was a global economic crisis that began on October 24, 1929, with the stock market crash in the United States and lasted until 1939. Industrial cities suffered the most, construction practically came to a halt, prices for agricultural products fell sharply, and unemployment affected 14 million people in the United States.

Source: TASS

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