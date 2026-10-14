Trump moves on Greenland: The U.S. targets the island's resources

The United States plans to begin large-scale geological exploration in Greenland in the near future to study deposits of oil, gas, and other mineral resources.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced this.

According to him, experts believe that the volume of easily accessible oil on the island significantly exceeds the reserves of almost any other territory in the world. At the same time, the American leader did not disclose details of the upcoming work.

Trump also emphasized Greenland's strategic importance for U.S. national security, stating that "Any future attack on the United States will have to pass through Greenland, where our defenses will systematically destroy drones, missiles, and any other types of weapons that have not even been invented yet."

The statements came against the backdrop of a September agreement between the United States, Denmark, and Greenland aimed at expanding the American military presence on the island.

According to the data presented, the agreement provides for the possible creation of two new U.S. military bases and the deployment of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system.

Previously, Trump has repeatedly stated his intention to establish control over Greenland, explaining it by its strategic importance for American interests, and did not rule out the use of military force.