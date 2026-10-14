 Robert Kocharyan remains under arrest | 1news.az
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Robert Kocharyan remains under arrest

1news Staff12:20 - Today
Robert Kocharyan remains under arrest

The Court of Appeal rejected the motion of the lawyers of second President Robert Kocharyan to change the measure of restraint.

This was reported by his lawyer Aram Orbelyan, Armenian media report.

Orbelyan added that he intends to appeal the decision of the Court of Appeal to the Court of Cassation.

On August 25, Robert Kocharyan was detained. He has been charged in the case of illegal acquisition of property. According to the investigation, during his presidency he, in collusion with other persons, using his official position, acquired a number of facilities of public and economic significance at a price below market value.

On the morning of August 27, the Anti-Corruption Committee reported that the former head of the Armenian state, Robert Kocharyan, had been arrested for a term of two months. His son Sedrak Kocharyan is also under arrest. The criminal case involves 35 units of the Kocharyans' property, and some of the companies have been sealed.

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