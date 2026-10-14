 Air India plane makes emergency landing after hijacking signal | 1news.az
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Air India plane makes emergency landing after hijacking signal

1news Staff12:55 - Today
Air India plane makes emergency landing after hijacking signal

An Air India aircraft operating flight AI2030 from Frankfurt to Delhi made an emergency landing at the airport in the city of Jaipur due to an attempted hijacking of the plane.

This was reported on October 14 by the newspaper The Times of India.

The Boeing 787-9 airliner was diverted to Jaipur after the security system was triggered. According to preliminary information, when the plane was in the Mumbai flight information region, the pilot activated transponder code 7500. This signal is used to notify ground services of the hijacking of an aircraft or other unlawful interference with a flight.

After landing, the passengers and crew were evacuated under the supervision of security personnel.

The aircraft and the baggage were inspected by police officers, airport employees, and members of an anti-terrorism unit. In connection with the incident, the forces of India's National Security Guard in New Delhi were put on alert. As of now, specialists are carrying out the necessary checks.

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