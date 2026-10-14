 AI models could learn to spread through smart home devices | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

AI models could learn to spread through smart home devices

Jamala Sujadinova13:10 - Today
AI models could learn to spread through smart home devices

The company Anthropic has warned that within the coming months, small artificial intelligence models could learn to copy themselves on their own and spread through devices connected to the internet.

Such a scenario could significantly complicate efforts to counter cyberattacks, since a malicious system could potentially establish itself on a large number of devices that are not centrally controlled.

This concerns Internet of Things devices, which include, in particular, televisions, household appliances, and other network-connected gadgets. According to the company's specialists, advances in artificial intelligence could allow small models to carry out the operations needed for independent propagation in the foreseeable future.

Today, most powerful artificial intelligence models run on servers and in data centers managed by their developers. If a serious threat arises, a company can shut down the system in question. However, the situation would become considerably more complicated if a model were able to copy itself onto thousands of devices in homes and offices. In that case, stopping its operation would require finding all infected devices and removing the corresponding software from them.

Anthropic notes that it is still impossible to say with certainty what autonomous self-replication of artificial intelligence would look like in practice. At the same time, the assessments conducted show that models with up to 30 billion parameters are already capable of performing many of the individual actions required for copying and spreading. However, when carrying out the entire chain of operations in sequence, they still make mistakes.

If the pace of development of small models continues, they could learn to perform such tasks reliably by the end of 2026.

According to Anthropic's specialists, self-spreading artificial intelligence could pose a threat not only because of the possibility of establishing itself on a large number of devices. Such systems could potentially automate the search for vulnerabilities, accelerate the hacking of computer infrastructure, and gain access to computing resources without the permission of their owners.

Share:
716

In focus

Politics

Paris is not ready to abandon confrontational rhetoric in relations with Baku — Foreign Ministry

Society

Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Society

Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets new tariffs for card-to-card transfers and more - DETAILS

Opinion

Hijab as a pretext, caliphate as the goal: what lies behind the campaign against Baku

World

Trump fights a tiger - VIDEO

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

Israel prepares for a possible Houthi attack

European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine for defense

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Zelensky responds to Rubio: "Shut down its entire economy. Sew Russia's mouth shut"

ITA: Italy to be the main partner country of the BakuBuild 2026 exhibition

Mexican wrestler accidentally kills 75-year-old referee during a match - VIDEO

Rubio recalled the condition for supplying Turkey with American F-35s

Latest news

Trump fights a tiger - VIDEO

Today, 14:53

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 14:42

Vietnam's vice president arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 14:38

Israel prepares for a possible Houthi attack

Today, 14:35

Hakan Fidan to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 14:35

European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine for defense

Today, 14:33

Paris is not ready to abandon confrontational rhetoric in relations with Baku — Foreign Ministry

Today, 14:30

Armenia reports that the Ukrainian army has killed Armenians who fled Karabakh and are fighting on Russia's side - VIDEO

Today, 14:15

Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 13:55

ICRC preparing to visit Azerbaijani serviceman arrested in Armenia

Today, 13:42

Farhad Mammadov: The test of the Azerbaijan-Turkey alliance

Today, 13:37

AI models could learn to spread through smart home devices

Today, 13:10

Air India plane makes emergency landing after hijacking signal

Today, 12:55

President: Transport infrastructure in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur links settlements to the country's single economic space - UPDATED

Today, 12:45

Several people arrested amid disputes over school uniforms

Today, 12:40

Norway bans fully AI-created songs in national selection for Eurovision 2027

Today, 12:35

Robert Kocharyan remains under arrest

Today, 12:20

Armenia discusses draft of new Constitution

Today, 12:15

Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets new tariffs for card-to-card transfers and more - DETAILS

Today, 12:12

Character.AI files for bankruptcy amid accusations of negative influence on teenagers

Today, 12:05
All news