 Armenia reports that the Ukrainian army has killed Armenians who fled Karabakh and are fighting on Russia's side - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Armenia reports that the Ukrainian army has killed Armenians who fled Karabakh and are fighting on Russia's side - VIDEO

1news Staff14:15 - Today
Armenia reports that the Ukrainian army has killed Armenians who fled Karabakh and are fighting on Russia's side - VIDEO

During the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, 450 Armenian separatists who had fled Karabakh and joined the fighting on Russia's side have been killed.

There is no information about the fate of another 60 people, writes Armenian journalist Roman Baghdasaryan.

He published footage which, according to him, captures the killing of these fighters by Ukrainian servicemen.

"They are going en masse to kill Ukrainian children, in order to raise their own children on blood money. They are intruding into a sovereign country, and that sovereignty is recognized by our government and our people. This is a crime! Over 55 months, 450 Karabakh 'males' have been killed and 60 have gone missing. They are recruited by 'Karabakh generals,'" Baghdasaryan wrote.

Note that publications about the recruitment into the Russian army of mercenaries from among the illegal armed formations of the former separatist regime have repeatedly appeared in the Russian media as well.

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