 Ilham Aliyev received a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Ilham Aliyev received a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China - PHOTO

1news Staff19:50 - Today
Ilham Aliyev received a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China - PHOTO

On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi.

President Ilham Aliyev recalled with satisfaction his state visit to the People's Republic of China, his meetings with President Xi Jinping, as well as the adoption during the visit of the Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership between our countries, and noted that bilateral relations had thereby reached a new level.

Recalling with satisfaction his previous visit to our country and his meeting with the head of state, the guest conveyed to President Ilham Aliyev the greetings of President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

The head of state thanked him for the greetings and asked him to convey his greetings to President Xi Jinping.

Touching upon the significance of the Joint Statement on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and China, adopted during President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China, Wang Yi emphasized that China is a reliable and long-term partner of Azerbaijan.

Noting that the development processes he had seen in Baku had made a deep impression on him, the guest emphasized the successful and dynamic development of our country under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He said that China, as a close friend of Azerbaijan, sincerely rejoices at these achievements.

The guest noted that China has always supported the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and emphasized our country's growing role in international and regional issues.

He congratulated Azerbaijan on its chairmanship of CICA, as well as on our country's hosting of the Summit of this organization.

Thanking him for the kind words, President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, noted China's dynamic development and emphasized that Azerbaijan highly appreciates this country's representation of the interests of the Global South and its support for sustainable development.

The head of state said that our country consistently supports the "One China" policy.

Also noting the importance of the "One Belt, One Road" project, President Ilham Aliyev recalled that Azerbaijan had become one of the first countries to support this initiative.

Emphasizing that the Middle Corridor is developing dynamically, the head of state noted in this context the existence of broad opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and China.

The guest emphasized that Azerbaijan is a state occupying an important position in the Middle Corridor.

President Ilham Aliyev said that the trade and economic ties between the two countries are currently also actively developing in line with the level of their political relations. In this regard, the head of state noted the active participation of Chinese companies in various investment projects in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, issues of cooperation in the field of renewable energy were touched upon, and the interaction of our countries in the fight against separatism, extremism and radicalism was emphasized.

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