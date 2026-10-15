Lavrov: Russia has not received any requests regarding participation in TRIPP

Russia has not received any requests regarding participation in TRIPP, however everyone is aware of its capabilities and readiness to take part in infrastructure projects.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this in Baku.

He made the statement while speaking with journalists during his visit to Azerbaijan to take part in the CICA summit.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry recalled the "3+3" platform, which includes the three countries of the South Caucasus and their three large neighbors — Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

"We have met several times and now we are waiting for Armenia and Azerbaijan to agree on who will host the next meeting of the foreign ministers of this group. I believe that the next meeting could be held in Azerbaijan, and then the following one in Yerevan. That would be the right thing to do," he said.