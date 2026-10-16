An ordinary flight as a pretext for speculation: Turkey manipulates the topic of the Israeli president's visit to Baku

The visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Azerbaijan has become overgrown with groundless claims in Turkey.

As APA reports citing information it has obtained, the claims being circulated in Turkey have no basis whatsoever.

Isaac Herzog, his aide and a small delegation arrived in Baku on October 14 to take part in the VII Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The Israeli delegation arrived in the Azerbaijani capital on a regular commercial flight along the Tel Aviv — Baku — Tel Aviv route. Like other passengers, they purchased tickets and used scheduled air service. No special aircraft or separate flight was arranged for the president of Israel.

In other words, this was an ordinary passenger flight, which in Turkey some have tried to turn into a pretext for grievances against Baku.

The arrival of the Israeli president in Baku on a ticket for an ordinary commercial flight is nothing unusual. Attempts to speculate about which flight and in what manner Isaac Herzog traveled to Azerbaijan are devoid of any logical grounds. But those who are constantly looking for a reason to criticize Azerbaijan have decided to use even this ordinary case for manipulation.

The logic of such claims raises a legitimate question: if the very fact of traveling on a commercial flight becomes grounds for suspicion, then by the same logic the passengers of Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airlines, AJet and other airlines should also merit close attention.

It is all the more strange to turn this trip into a subject of special discussion given the ties that exist between Turkey and Israel in various spheres. Against this backdrop, the selective attention to Herzog's visit to Azerbaijan looks like yet another attempt to find a pretext for criticizing Baku where there are no grounds for it at all.