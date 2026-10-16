Ramiz Mehtiyev expelled from the YAP Veterans Council

A meeting of the Board of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held today.

According to information obtained by "Unikal," former head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehtiyev was expelled from the Veterans Council of the New Azerbaijan Party.

For many years, Ramiz Mehtiyev served as head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and later as president of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

Recall that Mehtiyev was previously brought to criminal responsibility. He has been charged with treason, actions aimed at the forcible seizure of power, as well as the legalization of property obtained by criminal means.

Mehtiyev is currently under house arrest.