 Russia is ready to work with partners on the "CIS+1" format initiative involving Iran | 1news.az
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Russia is ready to work with partners on the "CIS+1" format initiative involving Iran

1news Staff18:05 - Today
Russia is ready to work with partners on the "CIS+1" format initiative involving Iran

The "CIS+1" format, proposed at the Commonwealth summit in Turkmenbashi by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, was received with interest by CIS leaders, and Russia is committed to implementing it.

This was stated at a traditional briefing by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

First of all, she noted the historic nature of the CIS summit held on October 9 in the Avaza resort area of Turkmenbashi. "For the first time in the history of the organization, the Iranian president was invited to a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth. Russia was among the first to support this proposal by our Turkmen friends," Maria Zakharova noted.

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry drew attention to the fact that the summit can be considered the first informal top-level "CIS+1" event. "At the summit in Avaza, the very CIS+ format that was established last year was successfully tested," the diplomat said.

"The idea of creating a 'CIS+1' format voiced by the Iranian president aroused very great interest among the CIS member states. Interest was also shown in the expert community. The Russian side is ready to work on this initiative with its partners in the organization. We will keep you informed," Maria Zakharova concluded.

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