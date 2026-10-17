Qarabag to face Neftchi in the main match of Round VIII of the Misli Premier League

Today, two more matches will be held as part of Round VIII of Azerbaijan's Misli Premier League football championship.

As 1news.az reports, in the first game of the day, Gabala will host the Sabah team. The match, which will take place at the Gabala City Stadium, will begin at 16:00.

In the other match of the day, which is considered the main game of the round, Qarabag will face Neftchi. The game, which will take place at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium, will start at 19:00.

Let us recall that in the previously held matches of the round, Shamakhi defeated the club Shafa (3:2), and Sumgayit beat Araz-Nakhchivan (2:1).

Currently, Neftchi, with 16 points after seven matches, occupies the top of the standings. Sabah and Qarabag, who have played one match fewer, have the same number of points. Both teams are in second and third place, respectively.

Misli Premier League, Round VIII

October 17

16:00 Gabala – Sabah

Head referee: Aliyar Aghayev;

Assistant referees: Akif Amirali, Zeynal Zeynalov;

Fourth referee: Namig Bakirov;

VAR: Rashad Ahmadov;

AVAR: Rahil Ramazanov;

Referee inspector: Munis Abdullayev;

AFFA representative: Seymur Salimli;

Gabala City Stadium.

19:00 Qarabag – Neftchi

Head referee: Kamal Umudlu;

Assistant referees: Namig Huseynov, Vusal Mammadov;

Fourth referee: Farid Hajiyev;

VAR: Ali Aliyev;

AVAR: Parvin Talibov;

Referee inspector: Shahin Jafarov;

AFFA representative: Erkin Huseynov;

Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.