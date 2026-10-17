Ramiz Mehtiyev may be stripped of all his orders

The New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) intends to seek the revocation of the state awards of former Head of the Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehtiyev.

At a meeting of the party's board held on October 16, it was deemed expedient to send a corresponding petition to the competent authorities.

Which state awards were granted to Ramiz Mehtiyev, who for many years held important posts in Azerbaijan's political system and system of state governance and who behind the scenes of politics earned the nickname "gray cardinal"? Which orders may he be stripped of, and what is the legal mechanism of this procedure?

As 1news.az reports citing modern.az, Ramiz Mehtiyev is a holder of the highest state awards of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The main orders with which he was decorated during the period of Azerbaijan's independence include the "Istiglal," "Sharaf," "Shohrat," and "Heydar Aliyev" orders.

The "Istiglal" Order is one of Azerbaijan's highest state awards, presented for special services in strengthening state independence and developing the country. Mehtiyev was awarded this order in 2008.

In 2013, he was also awarded the "Sharaf" Order. This state award is presented for services to Azerbaijan.

The next important award for Mehtiyev was the "Shohrat" Order. On April 16, 2018, he was decorated with this order for effective activity in strengthening statehood and great services in the development of science.

One of the highest state awards received by the "gray cardinal" is the "Heydar Aliyev" Order. Under a decree of October 23, 2019, he was granted this award for special services in the field of state governance and the development of science shown over a long period of time.

There are also orders of foreign states

Ramiz Mehtiyev's awards are not limited to Azerbaijan. His biographical data also lists awards from Russia and the former USSR.

Among them are the Soviet Order of the Red Banner of Labor, the Russian Federation's "Friendship" and "Honor" orders, as well as individual medals presented by foreign organizations.

However, in this case the matter concerns the state awards of the Republic of Azerbaijan. A decision by the Azerbaijani state regarding its own awards does not mean the automatic annulment of orders presented by another state. The fate of foreign awards may be decided in accordance with the rules and powers of the states that established them.

In addition, Ramiz Mehtiyev has medals and awards received in connection with scientific activity. However, it would be incorrect to consider all of these awards to be state awards. For example, in December 2021 he was awarded the Nizami Ganjavi Gold Medal of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In what manner can state awards be revoked?

Article 48 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan regulates issues of deprivation of a special or military rank, an honorary title, and a state award.

According to this article, when handing down a guilty verdict to a person who has committed a grave or especially grave crime, the court, taking into account the circumstances of the case, the public danger of the crime, and the personality of the guilty party, may decide on the need to deprive the person of a state award.

If the matter concerns a state award presented by the President, the court may decide to send a submission to the relevant executive authority for consideration of the issue of depriving the person of this award.

This norm shows that deprivation of a state award is not a procedure that is completed solely by a political decision. This requires grounds provided for by legislation and compliance with the appropriate legal procedure.

It is expected that the issue of stripping Ramiz Mehtiyev of his awards will be considered after his guilt has been established by a court verdict that has entered into legal force.

In 1995-2019, Ramiz Mehtiyev held the post of Head of the Presidential Administration, and in 2019-2022 he was president of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan.

He holds the highest special rank of Active State Counselor — the highest special rank of the civil service.

Let us note that in October 2025, a criminal case was initiated against Ramiz Mehtiyev by the State Security Service. He has been charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code:

- 274 — high treason.

- 278.1 — actions aimed at the violent seizure of power or the violent change of the constitutional order of the state.

- 193-1.3.2 — legalization of property acquired by criminal means.

Currently, the criminal case of Ramiz Mehtiyev is being heard at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes under the chairmanship of Judge Murad Aslanov. The trial is being held in a format closed to the press.