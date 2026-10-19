 In Turkey, 100 people suffered food poisoning during a religious ceremony | 1news.az
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In Turkey, 100 people suffered food poisoning during a religious ceremony

1news Staff08:20 - Today
In Turkey, 100 people suffered food poisoning during a religious ceremony

In Turkey's Bursa province in the northwest of the country, 100 people suffered food poisoning during a religious ceremony.

1news.az reports this citing the Haber Global television channel.

According to the information, about three hours after the event, some participants of the ceremony began to experience symptoms of food poisoning, including nausea and vomiting.

Those affected were hospitalized in the district hospital.

In total, about 1,000 people took part in the event.

The poisoning is believed to have been caused by low-quality chicken and rice.

The relevant agencies are investigating the causes of the incident.

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