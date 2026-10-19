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Rubio announces U.S. plans to expand cooperation with C5+1

1news Staff12:45 - Today
Rubio announces U.S. plans to expand cooperation with C5+1

The United States intends to develop trade in the Central Asian region with particular attention to energy and to strengthen the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian trade route.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio at a ministerial forum in the C5+1 format in Samarkand.

Rubio arrived in Samarkand in the evening to take part in the Central Asian ministerial forum.

"We are going to strengthen the infrastructure of the Trans-Caspian trade route and give our partners more opportunities to access the American and Central Asian markets. We will work to secure our energy future by developing integrated, high-value supply chains within the framework of our critical minerals dialogue. We are going to prepare thousands of young specialists to use and support advanced American technologies in Central Asia's growing technology sector. And through the C5+1 forum, we will promote a public-private dialogue that will significantly increase bilateral trade and investment between our countries," M. Rubio told journalists during the meeting.

According to him, Washington wants to see the countries of Central Asia prospering as independent states and wishes to cooperate with them in this.

It was reported earlier that the Secretary of State would take part in the second meeting of the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council and the meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries and the United States in the C5+1 format.

Source: TASS

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