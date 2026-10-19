Adnan Ahmedzade's detention extended by six months

The current term of detention of well-known businessman Adnan Ahmedzade, accused of sabotage against economic security and embezzlement, has expired.

As Qafqazinfo reports, in connection with this the State Security Service (SSS) applied to the court.

The motion notes that the 13-month investigation period in the especially grave criminal case proved insufficient, and that additional evidence must be collected in the large-scale case. In connection with the extension of the investigation, an increase in the term of the accused's detention in custody was requested.

The Sabail District Court found the motion justified and granted it. By the judge's decision, Adnan Ahmedzade's term of arrest was extended to the maximum limit — by 6 months.

According to the law, in especially grave criminal cases the maximum limit of detention in custody during the preliminary investigation is 13 months. In exceptional cases, this term may be extended to 19 months.

Let us note that Adnan Ahmedzade previously held a high position at SOCAR. Later, Ahmedzade, who became known around the world as an oil magnate, was detained by the SSS in September of last year.