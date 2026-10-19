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France to introduce partial curfew in a number of cities

1news Staff15:45 - Today
France to introduce partial curfew in a number of cities

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu has ordered the introduction of a partial curfew in some of the country's cities amid the ongoing riots.

Prefects have been instructed to impose the measure on the evening of October 19.

He announced this on the TF1 television channel. According to him, the restrictive measures will affect the central districts of certain cities.

On October 18, French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez reported the detention of more than 2,000 people during protests against the rising cost of living. According to him, more than 600 police officers, gendarmes, and firefighters were injured. Several hundred companies suffered damage from the riots.

On the same day, French President Emmanuel Macron called the pogroms a revolt of the ultra-left and criminals.

On October 17, it was reported that about 800,000 people took part in the protest actions. Initially, the action was positioned as a peaceful demonstration, but within a short period of time it escalated into riots: protesters burned cars and barricades, smashed store windows, and pelted police with stones and bottles.

On October 16, S. Lecornu set up a crisis headquarters on the eve of the nationwide actions. The authorities expected about 500 protest events and more than 90 demonstrations.

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