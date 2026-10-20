Turkish actor put on wanted list for anti-Azerbaijani calls

As we have already reported, the Prosecutor General's Office yesterday put 7 people living in Turkey on the international wanted list in connection with their calls for the violent change of Azerbaijan's constitutional order and for violence on the grounds of religious radicalism.

As BAKU.WS reports citing Qafqazinfo, it turned out that one of the individuals put on the wanted list is the actor Abdurrahman Tümer.

A. Tümer, who has drawn attention with his anti-Azerbaijani calls, is also a poet, writer, screenwriter, and television commentator. He is best known for the role of Bey in the historical series "Resurrection: Ertugrul."

Let us note that the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has put on the international wanted list a number of individuals operating in Turkey for disseminating, via various social networks and internet platforms, materials aimed at inciting religious hatred and enmity against our country.

The adoption of the relevant procedural measures provided for by law will be ensured with respect to them.