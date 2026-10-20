IRGC threatens strikes on underwater internet cables in the Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has threatened to strike communication cables running through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the Fars news agency, the statement was made by IRGC representative Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi.

"Underwater communication cables could become Iran's new targets," he said.

"Seven major underwater cables run through the Strait of Hormuz, and internet traffic and the transmission of commercial data around the world depend on them," H. Mohebbi pointed out.

He also warned the United States against any new attacks on the Islamic Republic.

"If the region becomes unsafe for Iran, there will be no security in the region for anyone," the general noted.