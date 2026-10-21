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Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia to sign memorandum on the defense industry

1news Staff09:45 - Today
Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia to sign memorandum on the defense industry

On October 21 in Doha, a memorandum of understanding will be signed between Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia, aimed at strengthening cooperation in the field of the defense industry.

The initiative is being implemented under the coordination of Turkey's Defense Industry Agency and provides for joint production, technology transfer, research and development work, and the integration of supply chains, Turkish media report.

Cooperation among the four countries will be built on the basis of already existing projects. In particular, it is expected to draw on Turkey's experience in implementing warship construction projects jointly with Pakistan, as well as in developing the KAPLAN MT medium tank jointly with Indonesia.

Exports of Turkey's defense and aviation industry products for the period from 2023 to 2026 exceeded 30 billion dollars. In 2025, the volume of exports grew by 48 percent compared with the previous year, surpassing 10 billion dollars.

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