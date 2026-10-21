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Moscow says EU plans for Armenia affect Russia's strategic security

1news Staff11:30 - Today
Moscow says EU plans for Armenia affect Russia's strategic security

The European Union has begun working on plans to admit Moldova, Ukraine, and Armenia to the bloc, and these plans directly affect Russia's strategic security.

This was stated by Grigory Karasin, first deputy chairman of the Federation Council's Committee on International Affairs, TASS reports.

"We must take into account the European Union's ambitions for another enlargement. They have begun working on plans to admit such states as Moldova, Ukraine, and also Armenia. These plans directly affect the strategic security of our Motherland," G. Karasin noted.

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