NABU conducts searches at the home of the head of Ukraine's National Bank

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) began investigative actions on Monday morning involving the head of the country's National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi.

This was reported by the Ukrainian outlet Strana.

In August, another corruption scandal broke out in Ukraine. NABU conducted searches at the homes of a number of lawmakers and officials of the Office of the President of Ukraine on suspicion of organizing a criminal scheme. The bureau did not disclose the names of those involved in the embezzlement.