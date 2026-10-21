Among those detained in Armenia is a candidate for community head - UPDATED

Among those detained in Stepanavan is Arsen Gevorgyan, a candidate for community head from the "Strong Armenia" party, as reported by Arega Hovsepyan, an MP from the faction of the same name.

She noted that he is one of 14 detained members and supporters of the party.

09:52

Since early morning, large-scale searches and detentions of supporters of "Strong Armenia" have been taking place in Stepanavan.

Sputnik Armenia reports this, citing Andranik Gevorgyan, a deputy of the "Strong Armenia" faction.

The local self-government body elections in Stepanavan will be held on October 25. This is the only community where the opposition party has nominated its own candidate.

For two days now, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has been calling on citizens to personally inform him about cases of pressure or the distribution of bribes during the local self-government body elections

Deputy Andranik Gevorgyan subsequently reported several episodes in which, as he claims, employees were dismissed from various institutions for political reasons. In response, Pashinyan instructed that these reports be checked and began publishing the real reasons for the citizens' dismissals. Politicians and experts assessed such behavior by Pashinyan as preparation for mass repressions ahead of the elections.

Let us recall that in the fall of 2026, local self-government body elections will be held in 46 communities of Armenia. The Central Electoral Commission has designated three days for voting: September 27, October 25, and November 29.