Joint air force exercises of Azerbaijan and the UAE conclude - VIDEO

The joint tactical flight exercises "Meeting of Falcons - 2026," which involved aviation and air defense forces of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have concluded in Azerbaijan.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that during the exercises, which were held in stages in accordance with the plan, the servicemen of both countries demonstrated high combat readiness and precisely carried out the assigned tasks.

The ministry emphasized that the professionalism of the exercise participants contributed to increasing combat effectiveness and the coordination of interaction between the units of the two countries.