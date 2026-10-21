 Azerbaijan and NATO discussed bilateral cooperation issues - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan and NATO discussed bilateral cooperation issues - PHOTO

1news Staff09:47 - Today
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Azerbaijan and NATO discussed bilateral cooperation issues - PHOTO

Elchin Amirbayov, the Azerbaijani president's representative on special assignments, discussed cooperation issues in Brussels with Kevin Hamilton, the NATO secretary general's special representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated on the official page of Azerbaijan's mission to NATO on the social network X.

"During the constructive dialogue, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO, confirming their readiness to further strengthen the partnership and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, military and humanitarian spheres," the message says.

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