Azerbaijan and NATO discussed bilateral cooperation issues - PHOTO
Elchin Amirbayov, the Azerbaijani president's representative on special assignments, discussed cooperation issues in Brussels with Kevin Hamilton, the NATO secretary general's special representative for the South Caucasus and Central Asia.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated on the official page of Azerbaijan's mission to NATO on the social network X.
"During the constructive dialogue, the parties reviewed the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO, confirming their readiness to further strengthen the partnership and expand mutually beneficial cooperation in the political, military and humanitarian spheres," the message says.
During a working visit to Brussels, Representative of 🇦🇿 President on special assignments Elchin Amirbayov met with Kevin Hamilton, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia. In a constructive exchange, they discussed the current state and future prospects of 🇦🇿- NATO cooperation and reaffirmed their shared desire to deepening partnership and advancing mutually beneficial cooperation across political, military and humanitarian dimensions. — Azerbaijan at NATO 🇦🇿 (@AzMissionNATO) October 21, 2026