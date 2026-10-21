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Azerbaijan's Press Council warns of fraud involving fake journalist accounts on WhatsApp

1news Staff12:10 - Today
Azerbaijan's Press Council warns of fraud involving fake journalist accounts on WhatsApp

The Press Council of Azerbaijan has issued an official warning in connection with the increasing number of cases in which fake accounts are created on the WhatsApp messenger in the name of well-known journalists and used to send out fake messages.

According to law enforcement agencies, international networks of cybercriminals are behind these attacks, the Council reports.

Using artificial intelligence algorithms and specialized software, the perpetrators target civil servants, company employees, media representatives, and ordinary citizens. The Press Council emphasizes that the fraudsters' main goal is to create a false impression of people, damage their business reputation, and mislead the public on socio-political issues.

The Press Council calls on journalists and the media community to be especially vigilant and to double-check incoming messages. If suspicious information is received in the name of acquaintances, it is recommended to call them back through previously known, verified communication channels, as well as to save screenshots of the correspondence and phone numbers as evidence.

To block fraudulent profiles, the media regulator advises users to actively send complaints within the WhatsApp application itself, noting that the most effective result comes from a mass appeal by at least 15 people. In addition, affected citizens are advised to promptly publish warnings on their personal social media pages in order to protect those around them.

If facts of cybercrime are discovered, it is necessary to immediately contact law enforcement agencies at the Ministry of Internal Affairs number 102, as well as the National Cybersecurity Agency via the hotline 1654 or by email at [email protected]. Journalists and media representatives who encounter such provocations can count on appropriate support by contacting the Press Council of Azerbaijan directly.

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