"Shahdag Residences and Chalets: a resort where people live all year round - PHOTOS

Ski tourism in Azerbaijan has long moved beyond seasonal trips.

In recent years, Shahdag has become a draw not only for skiers but also for people looking for a second home or a country residence: a place to come back to regularly, in every season, rather than once a year.

For a long time, property at the foot of the mountains was associated mainly with winter: apartments used for a couple of months a year and left empty the rest of the time. But the market’s very idea of what it means to “live at a resort” is gradually changing. More and more projects offer not just flats in the mountains but a full resort lifestyle, with their own infrastructure, daily activities, and residences designed for year-round use, not just in winter.

Shahdag Residences and Chalets is one such project.

Picture an ordinary morning here: coffee with a mountain view, and a few minutes later you are already on the slopes. The residences sit right on the grounds of an operating ski resort, a five-minute walk from the hotels and pistes, so you can walk to the slope instead of driving. After skiing, the day moves into après-ski mode: a restaurant, a fireplace, time with family or friends. In the evening, a stroll around the square and along the promenade.

But this routine is not just for winter. In summer, it changes rather than disappears: mountain air, walks in nature, and water activities instead of skiing. A key part of the summer day is one of the two lakes on the property. It will be heated, which makes it a place to spend the day rather than just part of the scenery.

To make this work in reality and not only on paper, an international team of specialists is working on the project, each responsible for a separate part of the future resort. The master plan and architectural concept are by the British firm Chapman Taylor, the interiors by Belenko Studio, the structural design by MET Dizayn and the engineering systems by IWS Engineering. RWDI is modelling the resort’s climate and aerodynamics, DS is shaping the landscape, and LC Studio is developing the lighting concept.

The developer is Prime Core Construction, a company working in residential, commercial and hotel construction in partnership with international architectural and engineering firms.

Official website: https://shahdag1700.com/

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