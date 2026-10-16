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White House press secretary fired after five days on the job

1news Staff23:05 - 16 / 10 / 2026
White House press secretary fired after five days on the job

Katie Zaharia has lost her post as White House press secretary less than a week after taking office. This is reported by The New York Times, citing three sources.

According to the publication, neither Zaharia herself nor White House representatives have commented on this information so far.

At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump, during a briefing, urged Zaharia to reconsider her decision to move to the new job.

"Honestly, if I were you, I would change my mind… Katie, do you need this? I think not," Trump recounted the content of his conversation with her.

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