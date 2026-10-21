Mirzoyan comments on the question of where the TRIPP energy infrastructure will run

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan commented on the question of where all the rest of the TRIPP infrastructure, apart from the railway, will run.

"I don't really envision a gas pipeline or an oil pipeline along the railway in Meghri," Mirzoyan said during the presentation of the draft agreement on TRIPP in the parliamentary committee on foreign relations.

According to him, this stretch between the Araz River and the cliffs is very narrow, and there is very little space there. A railway and electrical networks could run there, as was the case in Soviet times. In this regard, in his opinion, this infrastructure could run in other places. Moreover, it is not only about Syunik: "Maybe the oil pipeline will run through the north of Armenia. The location has not been determined. Consequently, I cannot speak about the width of TRIPP, because there is no such thing."

Source: Sputnik Armenia