 Media: Turkish businessman buys Kylie Jenner's bra for $50 million as a gift for his wife - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Media: Turkish businessman buys Kylie Jenner's bra for $50 million as a gift for his wife - VIDEO

Felix Vishnevetskiy11:10 - Today
Media: Turkish businessman buys Kylie Jenner's bra for $50 million as a gift for his wife - VIDEO

A Turkish businessman has reportedly bought the luxury bra that American model and star of the reality television show "The Kardashian Family" Kylie Jenner presented at the Victoria's Secret show in 2026, to give it to his wife.

The Turkish outlet Haberler.com reports this.

The gem-encrusted piece is valued at 50 million dollars (about 85 million manats), and the purchase has yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, as has the businessman's name.

The bra, created with the participation of the jewelry house Jacob & Co., is adorned with 4,410 natural diamonds. At the center of the composition sits a yellow diamond of 75.54 carats, worth 22 million dollars (about 37.4 million manats) according to reports in the world's media.

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