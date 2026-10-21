Italy extends truck drivers' strike by a week over expensive fuel

In several Italian regions, truckers are on strike over expensive fuel – it was decided to extend the strike for another week.

This is reported by Corriere della Sera.

After a meeting in Milan between the leader of the truckers' union, Salvatore Bella, and Transport Minister Matteo Salvini, it was decided to end the truck strike in some cities, in particular in Sicily. At the same time, in Campania, as well as in Basilicata, Calabria, Molise and in some cities of Apulia, the truckers' protest against high fuel prices continues. Truck drivers are picketing the A1 "Rome–Naples" highway, state roads and certain roads in southern Italy.

Because of the strike, difficulties are growing for shops and supermarkets, where goods are not arriving and shelves remain empty. However, starting October 21, payments of tax credits intended for truckers will begin. This money has finally been unblocked after months of waiting. It concerns 480 million euros for applications submitted by August, to which another 60 million euros for September and October are added. And starting next January, another 590 million euros will be allocated to renew the vehicle fleet.

These funds were promised yesterday by Minister Salvini and his deputy Edoardo Rixi to national trucking associations and independent unions during two meetings in Milan. These amounts made it possible to lift, at least, the truck blockades in Sicily, as well as in part of Apulia.

On Sunday, October 18, Italian police detained more than two hundred people during the second day of protests in Milan. Now, several hundred military personnel will be deployed in Milan to strengthen the city's security.

Source: "European Pravda"