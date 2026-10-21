Access to TikTok restricted in Azerbaijan's schools

Access to TikTok has been restricted in Azerbaijan's schools.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov at the Family Forum on the topic "Family in the Digital Age: New Boundaries of Transformation."

According to him, more than 200 resources with harmful content related to crime, drugs, and violence have also been blocked in schools.

"Such restrictions should not apply only in schools. Parents also need to make sure that children do not encounter such content and do not visit such platforms," he noted.

Source: Report