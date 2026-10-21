Another country hit by Ebola virus infection

The first case of Ebola fever infection has been confirmed in Nigeria.

This was reported by The Cable newspaper, citing the country's Ministry of Health.

Authorities have identified 44 contacts of the patient with the confirmed Ebola infection. The infected person is a woman who arrived in Nigeria by plane from Uganda. She is receiving medical care at one of the private clinics in the Nigerian capital, Abuja.

The government has called on all institutions of the national health care system to exercise maximum vigilance.

The Ebola epidemic began in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in May 2026, and in that country it has become the largest in history. According to the latest data, more than 9,400 cases of infection have been registered throughout the DRC, and more than 4,500 people have died. The disease has spread to eight provinces. In Kenya, there are nine patients.