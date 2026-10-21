Reza Deghati shares footage of protests in Paris - PHOTO

World-renowned photographer of Azerbaijani origin from Tabriz Reza Deghati has published on Instagram photographs taken on the Place de la République in Paris and shared his reflections on the protest movement of Generation Z.

According to the photographer, while in Paris he wanted to sense the mood of the young generation, which in various countries around the world is advocating for social justice, new opportunities, and change.

«We want to dream bolder» - this is how R. Deghati conveyed in his post the main message of Generation Z, noting that its aspirations go beyond individual protests and reflect broader public demands.

The photographer also noted that the Place de la République and the surrounding streets, where peaceful demonstrations in the spirit of democratic dialogue were initially held, subsequently became a site of clashes and violence.

«Last week I was in Paris in connection with my exhibition. Although I had a whole day to stay at home, a professional sense of responsibility made me take my camera and go out into the street», - R. Deghati noted in a comment to 1news.az; the Paris photos and video footage he shot are presented for viewing below.

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